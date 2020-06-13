Tottenham move ahead of Celtic & Chelsea in race for Championship starlet

Tottenham have offered young Stoke City’s Mohamed Sankoh a deal as they look to win the race to land the forward.

The 16-year-old is extremely highly-rated by the Potters, however it has been clear for some time that they faced a big battle to convince the teenager that his future should lie in Staffordshire.

There had been reports that Celtic, Everton, Chelsea and Spurs were keeping tabs on the player and Football Insider have claimed that the latter have now formalised that by offering Sankoh a contract.

That has put them in the driving seat to secure his signature, although it should be stated that nothing has been signed just yet. This deal would be an initial scholarship before turning into a professional deal when Sankoh turns 17 later this year.

Unfortunately for Stoke, they would only be due minimal compensation if this does go through and the report claims that whilst the Potters are still in talks with the player, it appears the Holland youth international is keen on moving elsewhere.

The verdict

This will be a hugely frustrating update for all Stoke fans as it seems as though Sankoh will move on and they are unlikely to get a fee that reflects his true potential.

However, there’s nothing they can do about it but it should be pleasing that they are producing players that are clearly talented.

Michael O’Neill has shown since taking over that he is prepared to give youth a chance, with Tyrese Campbell the obvious success story, so the club will hope other academy players see a pathway to the first-team.

