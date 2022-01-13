Tottenham monitoring EFL talent ahead of potential transfer swoop

Tottenham are interested in Peterborough United’s Benjamin Mensah as they consider doing a deal for the player this month.

The 19-year-old has failed to breakthrough into the first-team at The Posh in the league, with his appearances coming in the EFL Trophy in recent seasons.

However, the attacking right-back is still seen as a top talent by the Championship strugglers and it appears his quality has caught the eye of Spurs.

That’s after the Sky Sports Transfer Centre (12:46) revealed that the Londoners have made an enquiry about the player, although the report does claim that a host of other clubs are also keeping tabs on his situation.

If a move to Spurs does come off, Mensah will link up with their U23 squad initially, which will come as no surprise given his lack of top level experience in the game.

Nevertheless, Peterborough are sure to put up a fight to keep hold of the youngster, who joined them as a teenager after a spell with Aston Villa’s academy as a kid.

The verdict

Firstly, it’s good for Peterborough that they have a player that is attracting interest from a club like Spurs, as it shows they’re doing something right in terms of developing talent and improving players.

Of course, it would be hugely frustrating to lose Mensah before he makes his mark on the first-team and it appears the club will have a decision to make if Spurs come in with an offer.

So, this is one to monitor before the deadline and it will be interesting to see if there are any developments.

