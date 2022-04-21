Tottenham monitoring Coventry City player ahead of summer transfer window

Tottenham have sent scouts to watch Callum O’Hare this season following his impressive form for Coventry City.

The attacking midfielder has managed five goals and seven assists for Mark Robins’ side this season, with his overall game also impressing.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that there has been plenty of speculation surrounding the former Aston Villa man, with Norwich City having been linked with a swoop for O’Hare previously.

However, Spurs are also keeping tabs on the player, as the Telegraph revealed that they have been sending representatives to watch him in the Championship over the past few months.

It remains to be seen whether that will result in a formal bid being made for O’Hare, although the Sky Blues are in a decent position to command a good fee as he is contracted to the club until the summer of 2024.

Spurs could be forced to look into the domestic market ahead of next season with UEFA rules on homegrown players meaning they need to add English players to the squad.

The verdict

This is slightly surprising because it would be a massive step up for O’Hare to go from the Championship to a team that wants to be in the Champions League.

But, there’s no denying that he is hugely talented and at 23-years-old, O’Hare has the potential to get even better.

So, it’s a deal that Spurs may look with the future in mind, but either way, this shows that Coventry will face a battle to keep hold of their key man in the summer because he is someone who is appreciated by clubs higher up.

