Tottenham monitoring £13m-rated midfielder ahead of new season

Tottenham are keeping tabs on Watford’s Will Hughes, although any deal for the midfielder is not going to be imminent.

The 25-year-old, who joined the Hornets from Derby County three years ago, was one of the more impressive performers as the team were relegated from the Premier League last season.

As well as shining with his ability on the ball, Hughes was a leader on the pitch at times but ultimately he couldn’t help Watford stay in the top-flight.

However, his performances have caught the eye, with the Mirror revealing that Jose Mourinho is a fan of the player and he could push ahead with a £13m move before the deadline.

Before that though, with Pierre-Emile Højbjerg and Matt Doherty arriving in recent weeks, the update claims the emphasis for Spurs has to be on shifting players as they look to balance the books.

If that does happen, they could turn to Hughes before the deadline, so the midfielder is sure to start in Watford’s opener against Middlesbrough in the Championship on Friday.

The verdict

Interest in Hughes is understandable as he did well for Watford next season and his age means he will be an attractive option to some clubs.

The chance to join Spurs would appeal, so if a formal bid does materialise the Hornets will have a battle to keep the player.

With two years left on his deal, it may be the right time to sell but if not he is sure to be crucial to their promotion push next season, so it will be interesting to see how this plays out.

