Tottenham midfielder issues verdict on life at Norwich and discusses future

Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp has described his time on loan at Norwich City as “brilliant” but suggested he’s not focussing on what might come next just yet.

The 20-year-old has been fantastic since joining the Canaries on a season-long loan in August and has been integral in their promotion push.

Sitting eight points clear as we head into the international break, Norwich look on course to bounce straight back up to the Premier League this season and Skipp has pulled the strings for them from central midfield.

The next week will not be a break for the Spurs loanee, however, as he’s been named in Aidy Boothroyd’s England U21s squad.

Speaking to the Evening Standard ahead of the start of the U21s European Championships, Skipp was very positive about how he’d found representing Norwich in the 2020/21 campaign.

He said: “For me personally this season has been brilliant.

“Playing regular football in the Championship, albeit it’s not the Premier League, but you can see how competitive the Championship is.

“This season has been good just to get regular men’s football, to build up that strength to just play those games regularly.”

Reports earlier this year indicated that the Canaries had approached Spurs over the possibility of striking a deal that would see Skipp return for the 2021/22 season but it is understood that suggestion was rejected.

It seems for the time being, Skipp’s focus is entirely on what’s ahead this season.

He said: “You’ve just got to look forward and keep pushing and then the rest will take care of itself, really.

“There’s no point in looking too far ahead. Just look towards these games and then finish off the rest of the season strongly and that’s what I’ll be looking to do. Then whatever happens from there happens.”

England U21s face Switzerland on Thursday, Portugal on Sunday, and then Croatia next Wednesday.

Should Skipp play in all three, Daniel Farke may consider giving him a rest for the trip to Preston North End next Friday.

Did Norwich City ever loan out these 16 players?

1 of 16 Chris Martin Yes No

The Verdict

The Tottenham loanee has been a brilliant signing and his role in Norwich’s excellent form this season should not be underestimated.

Canaries supporters will love to hear how much he’s enjoyed it and will no doubt be hoping he can be convinced to return next term.

It seems the player isn’t looking that far ahead just yet but it may be his parent club that take the most convincing, if the reports from earlier this year are to be believed.