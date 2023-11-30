Highlights Adam Wharton, a 19-year-old midfielder for Blackburn Rovers, is regarded as one of the top young prospects in the Championship.

Premier League clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur, are in a contest to sign Wharton, with a reported fee of at least £20 million.

Tottenham's previous business with Blackburn could give them an advantage in signing Wharton, as there is already a relationship in place between the two clubs.

Having young players come through youth setups can be the lifeblood of many EFL clubs and Blackburn Rovers have a brilliant one in Adam Wharton.

The 19-year-old first broke onto the scene at the start of last season, but he really hit his stride just before Christmas 2022. His game time was still limited in that season, partly by injuries, but he's established himself as one of the Championship's most exciting young players.

Wharton has truly shown himself to be a top EFL midfielder this season. He's averaging a 7.07 Sofascore match rating, and all the reports suggest that the midfielder is going to make Rovers a lot of money.

Premier League clubs in contest to sign Adam Wharton

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly joined the race to sign the 19-year-old, according to 90min.com. They are up against fellow top flight sides Brighton & Hove Albion, Everton, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Newcastle United; they're all described as being: "long-term admirers of the teenager."

He's regarded as one of the top young prospects in the league. Previous reports from journalist Alan Nixon suggest that the club want at least £20 million for the teenager, and that seems to be about right for the young Championship prospect.

Bristol City sold midfielder Alex Scott to AFC Bournemouth for £25 million in the summer, as per Bristol Live. Sunderland are hoping for a similar fee for their star winger Jack Clarke, who is also attracting Premier League interest, if they are to let him go in January.

So the battle to get Wharton's signature is likely to get fiery, with all of these big clubs involved. But Tottenham's pre-existing relationship with Blackburn could give them an edge in the race to sign the 19-year-old.

How Tottenham's relationship with Blackburn gives them edge in Wharton race

The two clubs have already done business this season for a highly-rated youngster. 18-year-old Ashley Phillips joined Spurs from Rovers earlier in the year; they activated his £2 million release clause.

As the latest reports suggest, those negotiations mean there is a relationship in place between the two clubs and that could give the North Londoners the edge.

The good feeling under Ange Postecoglou and the Australian's willingness to put faith in young players like Pape Matar Sarr and Destiny Udogie, who are both 21, should give Wharton the encouragement that Spurs could be the right club for him.

With a host of top teams monitoring him, nothing is guaranteed for Spurs but it seems the Phillips deal earlier in the season may aid their pursuit of the Blackburn teenager.