Liam Rosenior has Hull City firmly in the race for promotion back to the Premier League - a division that the Tigers have not been in for some time.

Hull have not been in the top flight of English football since 2017, and five of their last six seasons have been spent in the bottom half of the Championship - with the other in League One.

It is no secret that Hull have had a lot of investment from owner Acun Ilıcalı since his takeover in January 2022, with quite a few players being brought in from the media mogul's home country of Türkiye, but the English markets have also been utilised too.

And from the crop of summer signings in 2023, the standout has to be Jaden Philogene, who is attracting more admirers with every passing week.

Jaden Philogene is excelling for Hull City

Philogene signed for Hull last summer, joining from Aston Villa for a fee of £5 million.

He had previously spent time in the Championship, having spent the second half of the 2021-22 season on loan at Stoke City and the entirety of 2022-23 in South Wales at Cardiff City - but it has been at Hull where he has really started showing his talent.

His explosive pace, tricky feet and flair are some of his best attributes, but it’s his composure and confidence in front of goal that has really caught the eye.

Philogene is capable of operating on either flank - with Anass Zaroury's arrival from Burnley in the January transfer window though, he has been relocated more often than not to the right-hand side of the pitch.

Some of his goals have gained massive media attention - none more-so than his rabona goal against Rotherham United a few weeks ago, which was perhaps heading off target before a deflection took it in but regardless was given as his anyway.

His form for Hull has led to plenty of rumours of a potential departure for Philogene in the summer, with clubs in the Premier League and other top divisions across Europe credited with an interest in the 22-year-old’s signature.

Aston Villa have a buy-back clause that is reportedly worth £15 million, but that only comes in to play if City are promoted and should another club make a higher offer, then Villa would have to match it - and one of those interested parties is said to be Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham Hotspur could be the wrong move for Jaden Philogene

According to TEAMtalk, Spurs are leading the race to sign Philogene in the summer after being incredibly impressed with his performances for the Tigers.

But for Philogene, joining up with Ange Postecoglou’s side may be the wrong move for his career development.

Tottenham are pushing for a spot in the UEFA Champions League, having not made it into any European competition for 2023-24.

But the depth they already have in attacking positions is quite strong, with Heung-min Son, James Maddison, Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski all regularly starting for Spurs in the final third.

As backups they also have the likes Bryan Gil, Manor Solomon, Brennan Johnson, and Timo Werner - the latter being on loan but there is the option to purchase the German on a permanent basis.

Philogene may struggle to get any sort of game time at Spurs, which could hinder his development and could lessen the chance of him hitting his such high potential.

Jack Clarke is a great example of what could happen if he were to join Spurs.

He left Leeds for Tottenham as his first big move, but barely played and after a few loans was sold for a minimal amount to Sunderland - albeit that was under different management and not on Ange Postecoglou's watch.

If Philogene is going to move to the Premier League or another top division this summer, he would be better off moving to a different club where game-time will be more likely so he can develop - something which Tottenham would be unlikely to offer considering the wide options they already have.