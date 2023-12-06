Highlights Tottenham assistant Chris Davies is a top choice for Swansea City head coach, having previously worked at the club and impressed with his training sessions.

Manchester United coach Eric Ramsay is also being considered, but his lack of experience may work against him.

Swansea is looking for a modern coach who can bring back their possession-based approach and implement a stylish brand of football.

Tottenham Hotspur assistant Chris Davies is a ‘leading candidate’ for the vacant Swansea City head coach role, whilst Manchester United coach Eric Ramsay is another potential option.

Swansea begin managerial search after sacking Michael Duff

The Welsh side made the decision to sack Michael Duff on Monday evening, just six months after he was named as Russell Martin’s successor.

However, a return of five wins in 19 games, which left the Swans just five points above the relegation zone, along with complaints from the fans over the style of play, prompted the board to make a change.

Alan Sheehan is in temporary charge as the team prepare for a huge game at Rotherham this weekend, with the hierarchy on the lookout for the next boss.

Chris Davies a top target for Swansea

A host of names have been linked with the vacancy since Duff’s departure, and the BBC has revealed that Davies is someone who has plenty of admirers at the Championship club.

The 38-year-old worked at the club when Brendan Rodgers was in charge, and he followed the Northern Irishman to Liverpool, Celtic and Leicester, although he isn’t with him at Parkhead now.

That’s because Spurs offered Davies a job in the summer, so he has been assistant to Ange Postecoglou since the Aussie's arrival, and it has been reported that he has impressed the squad at the Premier League side with his training sessions.

Davies was a contender for the role in the summer, but the Swans opted for Duff.

Eric Ramsey another under consideration

As well as Davies, the update stated that another Premier League coach has attracted attention from Swansea, with Man United coach Eric Ramsay in the frame.

But, they add that his lack of experience could be a factor that works against the 31-year-old.

Both Ramsay and Davies fit the next type of boss that the Welsh side want, as they are focusing on bringing in a modern coach who will implement a stylish brand of football.

As mentioned, a major complaint of Duff was the way the team played, and there is a desire to get back to the possession-based approach that was favoured under Russell Martin, before his decision to leave for Southampton in the summer.

When will Swansea appoint a new boss?

It seems evident that nothing is at an advanced stage right now, with the BBC confirming that chairman Andy Coleman is going to start interviewing candidates later this week.

Therefore, it seems likely that Sheehan will be in the dugout for the fixture at the New York Stadium on Saturday.

Of course, most fans will understand that this is such an important decision, so there is no need to rush the appointment, as it’s pivotal they get the right head coach in as they build for the future.

Swansea have games against Stoke, Middlesbrough and Preston before Christmas, and it remains to be seen whether an appointment is announced before the fixture against the Potters, which comes on December 12.