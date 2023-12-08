Since his emergence into the Blackburn Rovers first-team last season, Adam Wharton is a player who has been very much one to keep an eye out on.

The teenager was given a gradual introduction to senior football by Jon Dahl Tomasson and was not over-exposed in the 2022-23 campaign, playing just 18 times in the Championship, but his flashes of brilliance led to a mountain of Premier League interest in him over the summer.

However, the summer window came and went with Wharton still on the books at Ewood Park, and this season he is starting week in, week out as an important part of Tomasson's preferred 11.

Adam Wharton's Blackburn Rovers Championship Stats, as per Sofascore 2022-23 2023-24* Appearances 18 17 Goals 2 0 xG N/A 0.37 Assists 1 2 xA N/A 2.65 Shots Per Game 0.5 0.6 Pass Success % 83.7 84 Tackles Per Game 1.7 2.2 Interceptions Per Game 2.3 1.4 Dribbles Per Game 0.4 0.8 Key Passes Per Game 0.7 1.4 (*Stats Correct As Of December 5, 2023)

There was always a worry going into the January transfer window that with the club's owners the Venky's situation in India unresolved and with no indication of how much money will be available in the near future, a huge offer could tempt the hierarchy into cashing in for the right price.

However, that looks unlikely to happen now given the latest developments coming out of the Lancashire outfit.

Adam Wharton pens new Blackburn Rovers contract

As revealed by Blackburn on Friday, Wharton has somewhat surprisingly agreed to an extra year's extension on the contract he already had until June 2027.

The midfield maestro's new deal takes his contract up until the summer of 2028 at his boyhood club in what is a significant coup for Rovers, with director of football Gregg Broughton labelling the 19-year-old as the player with the most potential in England outside of the riches of the Premier League.

And there has been clubs at that level who have been watching Wharton on a regular basis this season that are going to be left disappointed at the latest developments towards his future.

Tottenham, Man United and Liverpool set to be disappointed

A lot of Premier League outfits have showed their interest in Wharton in 2023, with Crystal Palace attempting to jump to the front of the queue late on in the summer window.

A deal was never struck though, but three months down the line the Eagles remained keen, as per a report from The Sun this past weekend, but Blackburn's valuation of Wharton was putting Roy Hodgson's side off from making a January move.

Another club who entered the race around September time were Man United, who according to TEAMtalk joined the chase a few months ago.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are another huge outfit that have been tracking Wharton, per 90min's claims, and according to the same report, Tottenham Hotspur recently joined the queue of top flight clubs who rate the Blackburn starlet highly.

However, Wharton's new deal is likely going to see him stay at Ewood Park for the foreseeable future, but if Rovers are not promoted to the Premier League at the end of the season then expect the transfer rumour mill to start swirling once again.