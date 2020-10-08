Tottenham make transfer decision over player amid previous Birmingham City interest

Jose Mourinho has been impressed with Tottenham youngster Jack Clarke and wants him to remain at the club until January, according to Football.London.

Clarke joined Spurs from Leeds United in a £10 million deal last summer, but still hasn’t featured competitively for the north London outfit.

He would spend the first half of last season back at Elland Road, but was restricted to only three appearances in all competitions – handed a mere 19-minutes of Championship football by Marcelo Biesla.

Unsurprisingly, Clarke returned to Tottenham in January before moving across London to QPR. However, the winger suffered more further frustrations at Loftus Road, appearing just six times, starting just once in total in the FA Cup.

Clarke featured heavily for Spurs in pre-season which looked to have earned him another Championship loan move.

Birmingham Live reported last month that the Blues were close to securing a season-long move for Clarke, although he’s remained at Tottenham and has recently been turning out for their Under-23s.

However, Football.London believe that despite those strong links, Jose Mourinho is going to re-evaluate Clarke’s situation in January and Spurs are reluctant to loan him out before Friday’s deadline.

The Verdict

Working with the attacking likes of Heung Min Son, Gareth Bale and Harry Kane certainly is going to do Clarke any harm, but given his frustrating last campaign, he needs to be playing regular first-team football.

Clarke’s opportunities at Tottenham are going to be extremely limited given their squad depth, and therefore, a loan deal would be far more beneficiary for both parties.