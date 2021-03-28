Tottenham make contract decision on Championship-based loanee

Tottenham have triggered an extension on the contract of on-loan Bournemouth defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, but are still expected to sell the USA international this summer, a report from football.london has revealed.

Carter-Vickers joined Bournemouth on loan from Spurs back in the summer transfer window, and has since gone on to make 15 appearances in all competitions for the Cherries, scoring once.

The defender’s contract at Spurs had been set to expire at the end of this season, which would have allowed him to leave the club for free this summer, but it now appears as though the Premier League club have taken steps to ensure that does not happen.

According to this latest update, Tottenham have taken up the option to extend the 23-year-old’s contract by a further year, so that they will not lose Carter-Vickers for free when the transfer market reopens.

Despite that, it is still thought that the North London club will look to sell the defender permanently during the summer transfer window.

Can you get 22/22 on this Bournemouth striker quiz?

1 of 22 How many goals did Brett Pitman score for the club? 100 101 102 103

Indeed, it has been suggested that Bournemouth could look to make Carter-Vickers’ loan move to The Vitality Stadium, if they can agree a fee with Tottenham.

The Verdict

It will be interesting to see exactly how things play out with regards to Carter-Vickers’ future in the wake of this update.

You can understand why Tottenham would want to extend his contract before letting him leave, ensuring they will at least get a fee for Carter-Vickers if he completes a permanent exit from Spurs this summer.

However, at a time where circumstances are challenging so many clubs financially, you wonder if Bournemouth or any other clubs will be able to come up with the funds to secure his serices on a permanent basis.

Indeed, that could be frustrating for the Cherries, given his recent performances have suggested they may have wanted to turn that move into a long-term one if possible.