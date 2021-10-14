Tottenham looking to finalise transfer swoop for EFL star ahead of Aston Villa

Tottenham are keeping tabs on Harry Souttar as they consider a move for the defender in one of the upcoming transfer windows.

The centre-back has emerged as one of the top players in his position outside the Premier League, with his performances for the Potters and on the international stage with Australia catching the eye.

As a result, speculation is already building about the future of the 22-year-old, with Everton and Aston Villa credited with an interest in Souttar.

Spurs have also been mentioned as a potential destination for the player, and Football Insider have confirmed that the Londoners are sending scouts to watch the former Dundee United man.

However, the report also states that a move to join Nuno Espirito Santo’s side would likely depend on outgoings, with the ex-Wolves boss well stocked for options at centre-back right now.

It seems highly unlikely that Stoke would sanction a sale for the key man in the New Year, as they look to push for promotion, whilst Souttar is on a ‘long term’ deal at the Bet365 Stadium.

The verdict

Unfortunately for Stoke, interest in Souttar is inevitable as he has been outstanding for them for over a year now, with his physicality and quality on the ball meaning he is a player who has the ability to play at the highest level.

That’s understandably going to leave some fans anxious ahead of the January window but the fact the Potters are pushing for promotion means there shouldn’t be major concerns about a departure in the New Year.

But, if Stoke aren’t a Premier League team next season, then the reality is that they’re going to struggle to keep hold of Souttar.

