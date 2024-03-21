Highlights Rodon values regular game time, considers permanent Leeds move.

Joe Rodon credits loan spell at Leeds for mental, physical boost.

Center-back's success with Whites essential for Wales, possible permanent transfer.

Joe Rodon has opened up on his stint on loan with Leeds United this season.

The centre-back has become a key figure for the Whites in the Championship as they look to fight for promotion back to the top flight.

Rodon arrived last summer from Tottenham Hotspur in a season-long loan deal to keep him at Elland Road for the full campaign.

Since arriving from the London club, he has made 35 appearances in the Championship, including 34 starts (all stats from Fbref).

The success of his loan spell with the Yorkshire outfit has led to speculation over a potential permanent move from Spurs in the summer.

Joe Rodon makes Leeds loan stint claim

Rodon has opened up on how much he has enjoyed his time with Leeds so far this season, indicating a permanent stay could be on the cards.

The Wales international has made it clear that the move to Elland Road has been very beneficial for his mental and physical health.

"Over the last couple of years it’s been sticky and I’ve not had the game time I’ve wanted,” said Rodon, via Football London.

“But I settled in quickly and I’ve loved every minute of it.

“I’ve been playing every week and that’s only going to give you more confidence.

Related Robin Koch makes Leeds United exit claim Robin Koch has spoken about his exit from Leeds United last summer

“I’m in a really good place physically and mentally.

“But it’s not just at Leeds [where Wales trio Connor Roberts, Daniel James and Ethan Ampadu are team-mates], most of the [Wales teammates] are playing regularly.

“For Wales that’s really important and maybe the first time we’ve had that for a while.

“It’s only going to help.”

Rodon is currently with the Wales national team ahead of their Euro 2024 qualifier play-off.

Rob Page’s side faces Finland on Thursday evening, with the winner set to face either Poland or Estonia for a place in this summer’s competition in Germany.

Joe Rodon’s importance to Leeds

Joe Rodon's defensive stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Tackles 1.17 Interceptions 1.29 Blocks 1.20 Clearances 4.74 Aerials Won 2.97

Meanwhile, Rodon will also be hoping to enjoy success at club level this year by helping guide Leeds back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

The 26-year-old has been a key figure in Farke’s squad, with the team moving up to first in the table with a 2-0 win over Millwall last weekend.

Only goal difference separates the Whites from second place Leicester City, although Enzo Maresca’s team also holds a game in hand.

Ipswich Town are just one point behind in third, so the club will need Rodon to maintain his high level in the remainder of the campaign in order to aid Leeds’ top two hopes.

Permanent move for Rodon will be a priority at Leeds

Leeds will be keen to keep Rodon at the club beyond this season, and these comments will only further increase their chances.

It is clear that the player is happy at Elland Road, and the regular game time he receives will be key to convincing him to stay.

Promotion to the Premier League would also go a long way in securing a move for the centre-back.

Given how far down he is in the pecking order at Spurs, a permanent move away from the club this summer makes the most sense.