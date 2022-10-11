Tottenham loan watch: All the latest on Dane Scarlett at Portsmouth in the EFL

Dane Scarlett has made a very promising start to his season-long loan spell at Portsmouth from Tottenham Hotspur.

Pompey were expected to be amongst the play-off chasing pack this season, but not many saw them as the automatic promotion contenders they have proved to be at the beginning of the campaign.

Scarlett, 18, has played some part of all 11 of Pompey’s league outings so far, chipping in with three goals and two assists.

Eight of his league outings have been starts, including the last six on the bounce, with the rhythm of the season being disrupted a little in the last few weeks.

That schedule combined with picking up just two points from their last three matches has seen Pompey fall away from Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle at the top end, but they are still in a strong position to compete with that quartet.

The three goals that Scarlett has contributed so far came in a purple patch at the end of August and start of September.

The England youth international, who is contracted in North London until the summer of 2026, scored the only goal of the game in a difficult trip to newly promoted Port Vale before netting a brace in a crucial 2-1 win over Peterborough United.

Pompey are likely to be in the same region of the table as the Posh come the end of the season, and in that the brace could age very well as the season goes on.

Quiz: Have any of these 13 ex-Portsmouth FC players ever made a Premier League appearance?

1 of 13 Shaun Williams Yes No

Scarlett has been keeping Joe Pigott out of the side in the last month or so and has built an understanding at the top of the pitch with fellow summer signing Colby Bishop.

Bishop is aerially dominant but has shown a maturity in his link-up play this term, providing a different kind of threat to Scarlett, and so far, the duo have complimented each other very well.

A top six finish would represent a successful season for Portsmouth and Scarlett is at the core of Danny Cowley’s plans on the South Coast.