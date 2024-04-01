Highlights Liverpool and Tottenham remain keen on Leeds United's Archie Gray.

Gray's contract doesn't expire until the summer of 2028, according to a report.

That could put the Whites in a very strong negotiating position.

Premier League giants Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur remain keen on Leeds United full-back Archie Gray, according to yesterday's report from Football Insider.

The teenager has been a real asset for his club this term, starting in midfield at the start of the campaign when the Whites didn't have many options there.

That is his natural position, but he has been moved to a full-back role by Daniel Farke and thrived there too, establishing himself as a regular starter at Elland Road and playing a key part in his side's promotion push.

Archie Gray's 2023/24 season at Leeds United Competition Appearances (As of April 1st) Championship 37 EFL Cup 2 FA Cup 3

His highlight of the season arguably came against Leicester City, with his goal helping the Whites to secure a much-needed victory against the Foxes earlier this year.

That goal could even prove to be crucial in the promotion race, with Enzo Maresca's side struggling at the moment and Leeds thriving.

Also scoring for his country recently, registering a goal for England's U21 team against Azerbaijan, Gray is establishing himself as a real star and is doing more than enough to capture the attention of teams from the English top flight already.

Despite his close links to Leeds, with his father Andy, grandfather Frank and great uncle Eddie all previously playing for the Whites, it may only be a matter of time before he moves on from Elland Road.

Archie Gray's contract situation at Leeds United

Unfortunately for Leeds, Liverpool and Tottenham could potentially have the finances to secure a move for Gray this summer, which would leave the Whites in a tricky situation.

They could richly benefit financially from cashing in on the 18-year-old, who doesn't turn 19 until next March.

There are no guarantees that he will be able to stay fit in the coming years, so cashing in on him during the summer window would be a low-risk option for Leeds who will want to secure as much for the teenager as possible.

However, the player put pen to paper on a new deal back in January and although the length of his contract wasn't revealed by the club, it's believed his new terms are set to last until the summer of 2028.

That's a big boost for Leeds, considering his previous deal was set to expire in 2025.

Now they hold plenty of power at the negotiating table.

Archie Gray can afford to bide his time at Leeds United

Gray is starting regularly at Elland Road at the moment.

And with this in mind, it may be foolish for him to move on at the moment.

During his first full season in professional football, Farke has placed plenty of faith in the 18-year-old.

And if they are in the top flight next season, Gray is still likely to get plenty of minutes on the pitch.

Regardless of which league the Whites are in next term though, the teenager should be looking to stay put, with Elland Road the best place for him to continue his development.