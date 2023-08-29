Highlights Tottenham are considering a move for Leicester City's Wout Faes to strengthen their center-back options if they sell a defender before the deadline.

Tottenham are considering a move for Leicester City’s Wout Faes, should they sell a central defender ahead of the deadline.

Spurs’ centre-back situation

The Londoners have made one big defensive addition this summer, with Micky van de Ven joining from Wolfsburg, and he has formed a promising partnership with Cristian Romero in the early part of the season.

However, fans are concerned about the lack of depth behind the duo, and there remains doubts over the future of those players, as Davinson Sanchez and Eric Dier have both linked with moves away, with Bayern Munich thought to be looking at the latter.

So, there could be plenty of activity in the coming days, and journalist Sacha Tavolieri has revealed that Faes could become an option for Ange Postecoglou’s side in the coming days.

“Tottenham Hotspur already seeking several options in case Eric Dier leaves Spurs, including Wout Faes who is a profile appreciated by the management.”

Would Leicester sell Wout Faes?

The 25-year-old endured a mixed first season in English football last time out, as whilst he performed well on occasions, he struggled a lot as well - like most of his teammates.

However, he has been an important player since Enzo Maresca was appointed, with the new boss appreciating the qualities that Faes has.

The Belgian is someone who is willing to defend on the front foot, which Maresca demands, and he is also capable in possession and taking the ball out from the back, which is crucial to the way the former Man City coach wants the side to build.

Therefore, he would not want to lose Faes, who is sure to be a key player for what the Foxes hope will be a promotion push.

With his deal expiring in the summer of 2027, Leicester are under no pressure to cash in, but the reality is that an offer from Spurs could change the dynamics, as Faes would surely want to consider such a move.

So, it’s one to monitor, but if Faes did leave, it would be a big blow for the Midlands outfit.

If the transfer did happen, it could force Leicester into the market, even though Maresca does have Conor Coady to come back from injury in the coming weeks, with the former Wolves man yet to make his debut after picking up a foot problem during pre-season.

Faes did play for Leicester as they beat Tranmere in the League Cup on Tuesday night.

Leicester summer transfer plans

It feels as though there’s uncertainty surrounding many Leicester players ahead of the deadline, with Faes now joining what is a growing list.

In truth, all connected with the Foxes will just be glad when the window shuts, because the constant speculation will be frustrating, but you can understand why so many players are attracting attention from clubs in a higher league.

Maresca and the recruitment team can just ensure that they have replacements lined up, and it will be interesting to see how the Leicester squad looks come 11pm on Friday night.