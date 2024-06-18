Highlights Spurs set £10 million asking price for Leeds target Joe Rodon as potential Premier League suitors circle after impressive Championship season.

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly set a £10 million asking price for Leeds United transfer target Joe Rodon as newly-promoted trio Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton circle.

According to Football Insider, the Premier League side are open to the sale of the centre-back following his return from loan.

The defender spent the year with the Whites as they fought for promotion to the top flight.

Daniel Farke’s side narrowly missed out, losing the play-off final to Southampton 1-0 at Wembley Stadium.

Rodon featured 43 times in the regular Championship season during his time at Leeds, as well as playing in all three of their play-off ties (all stats from Fbref).

Joe Rodon transfer latest

Leeds face competition in the race to sign Rodon on a permanent basis from Tottenham this summer.

The Spurs defender is also attracting interest from the likes of Leicester City, Southampton, and Ipswich Town.

The newly-promoted trio are all looking to strengthen their defensive options for life in the Premier League next season.

This will come as a blow to the Yorkshire outfit, who are likely to miss out on a move for the defender if concrete top flight interest arises.

The 26-year-old is not part of Ange Postecoglou’s plans at Spurs, so a permanent exit is on the cards this summer.

The Wales international’s contract runs until the summer of 2025 after the London club recently triggered a one-year extension option in his deal.

This will be their last summer window to try and cash in on the player, otherwise they risk losing him for nothing in 12 months’ time.

It is understood that an offer in the region of £10 million will be enough to convince Spurs to cash in.

It is believed that Rodon is keen to move on from Tottenham, where he has struggled for game time since moving there from Swansea City in 2020.

Joe Rodon’s importance to Leeds

Joe Rodon's defensive stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Tackles 1.16 Interceptions 1.21 Blocks 1.16 Clearances 4.79 Aerials won 3.00

Rodon played an important role for Leeds last season, immediately cementing his place as a consistent starter in Farke’s team.

He earned a lot of plaudits for his role in the club’s push for promotion, even though the club narrowly missed out on a top flight return.

That failure to gain promotion could now cost Leeds the chance to fight for Rodon’s signature, with at least three Premier League sides circling.

The Yorkshire outfit’s financial situation also calls into question whether they could afford to compete for the signing of a player worth £10 million.

Spurs’ £10 million asking price is expected

An eight-figure sum for Rodon is not a surprising asking price given Tottenham will want to squeeze everything they can from his potential sale.

Rodon is coming off the back of an impressive campaign in the Championship, and has interest from a number of suitors.

This was always going to raise his profile, and make it difficult for Leeds to sign him if they didn’t get promotion.

Losing him to one of the three newly-promoted Premier League sides would also particularly sting, given how close Leeds came to earning their place back in the top flight at the first attempt.