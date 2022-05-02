Tottenham Hotspur, Leeds United, Fulham and RB Leipzig enter transfer race for Derby County player

Derby County starlet Malcolm Ebiowei is attracting Premier League attention, with three more clubs joining Crystal Palace in the race for his signature.

The Eagles were credited with an interest in the 18-year-old last weekend by The Sun following his emergence into the Rams first-team under Wayne Rooney’s guidance, but they are set to have competition.

According to The Sun’s latest report, both Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United, as well as soon-to-be top flight side Fulham, have joined the chase for the teenager this summer.

There is also interest from overseas, with German outfit RB Leipzig also watching the winger, who has been in sparkling form ever since being given his debut in February against Hull City.

Ebiowei, an ex-Arsenal youth player, only arrived at Pride Park last September after being released from his contract at Scottish giants Rangers, but Rooney gave him his chance a few months ago and he’s taken the opportunity with both hands.

In his 15 first-team Championship appearances for County, Ebiowei has scored once, with his first ever professional goal coming on Saturday afternoon against Blackpool.

County though look set to lose the youngster this summer as they are unable to offer him a new contract until Chris Kirchner’s takeover is finalised by the EFL – that could see a host of sides put a deal for him on the table in the meantime.

The Verdict

With the way Ebiowei is playing at the minute, this interest was bound to happen.

Clubs will be fully aware of Derby’s situation right now and the fact that they cannot offer contracts currently and they can easily take advantage.

Ebiowei’s head could very easily be turned by all of this, but he has been at big clubs before and not progressed – it’s only at Derby where he’s getting a chance to shine.

If the takeover of Kirchner is sorted in the coming weeks then Derby could perhaps offer him revised, improved terms – and the guarantee of first-team football on a weekly basis may just be enough to keep Ebiowei around.