Tottenham leading Premier League race to finalise summer transfer swoop for Watford player

Watford face a battle to keep hold of talented youngster Adrian Blake, with Tottenham among the clubs in the Premier League looking to sign the winger.

The 17-year-old is seen as one of the top talents coming through the Hornets academy and he became their seventh youngest debutant when he featured against MK Dons in the League Cup earlier this season.

Since then, Blake got 45 minutes in the FA Cup defeat to Reading as he experienced another taste of first-team football.

However, there are major doubts about the long-term future of the teenager as his current contract at Vicarage Road expires in the summer and the Daily Mail have revealed that there is plenty of interest in the player.

They state that Spurs are emerging as real contenders to land Blade, although they aren’t the only team in the Premier League who are keen on doing a deal.

Watford would be entitled to compensation if Blake did depart, as the attacker has been with the club for the past decade, although they might not feel it reflects his true potential.

Have any of these 13 ex-Watford players ever made a Premier League appearance?

1 of 13 Sean Murray Yes No

The verdict

This is a hugely frustrating update that will concern Watford fans because no club wants to lose exciting young talents and Blake certainly falls into that category, which is why has been given chances with the senior side at points this season.

But, the reality is that when a deal runs down, the player has the power and it’s no surprise clubs from a higher division are keeping tabs on Blake because this could be a potential bargain if they can bring him in and he goes on to fulfil his potential.

Ultimately, this is one to monitor in the coming weeks but it seems apparent that the youngster will have a big decision to make on where he sees his future.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.