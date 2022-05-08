Tottenham lead Chelsea and Manchester United in Blackburn Rovers player pursuit

Tottenham Hotspur are leading Chelsea and Manchester United in the pursuit of Blackburn Rovers starlet Ashley Phillips, as per a Patreon report by journalist Alan Nixon.

The report states that the Premier League giants could pay up to £3 million for the exciting defender, with the Lilywhites eager to do a deal relatively quickly, and that is why they are seemingly holding an advantage.

The young defender has featured 11 times for Blackburn in Premier League 2 this season, impressing coaches within the youth set up at the Championship club.

Phillips was an unused substitute within the first-team set up at Blackburn this season, being named on the bench during their FA Cup defeat to Wigan Athletic.

He has also represented England U17s five times during the campaign, starting four of these five international friendlies.

Missing a couple of months because of injury, Phillips is back fit and raring to go ahead of what could be an interesting summer for the young defender.

The verdict

The interest, and the status of the clubs who are interested, suggests that Phillips is a really exciting prospect who has the potential to reach some incredible heights.

The fact that a £3 million figure is being reported acts as another indication as to how high the ceiling is with the young defender, especially with Spurs seeming eager to get a deal sorted relatively quickly.

An England youth team international, a move to one of the Premier League’s elite clubs could bode well for him as he looks to continue his international journey.

The Blackburn academy has been an excellent source of talent over the years, with the pipeline continuing to produce exciting players who go on to enjoy excellent careers.