Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur have launched a £20m bid for Burnley centre-back Maxime Esteve.

This is according to L'Equipe, who believe this offer is way short of what the Clarets are keen to secure for the Frenchman.

Scott Parker's side are reportedly holding out for £30m for the defender, who only made a permanent move to Turf Moor back in the summer.

He joined on a loan deal with an option to buy back in February last year - and the Lancashire side has richly benefitted from making this move a permanent one - with Spurs' interest reinforcing just how good he has been this season.

Maxime Esteve attracting Tottenham Hotspur interest

The Clarets have kept eight league clean sheets in a row and Esteve has featured in every single one of those games, with the club's defensive record becoming a real talking point in the EFL recently.

Maxime Esteve's 2024/25 campaign at Burnley (Source: Sofascore | League games only) Appearances 30 Average Sofascore rating 7.08 Passing accuracy (%) 90% Total duels won (%) 61% Clean sheets 21 (As of February 3rd, 2025)

This has only helped to increase the Frenchman's price tag, along with the fact the central defender still has plenty of time left on his contract.

Penning a five-year deal back in September, Esteve committed his long-term future to the Championship promotion chasers - and he could be a real asset during the final months of the season - as Parker's side look to secure a Premier League return at the first time of asking.

But it remains to be seen whether he will see out that contract in Lancashire, with the player attracting interest just a matter of months into his permanent stay.

Tottenham have made a £20m bid for the player, according to L'Equipe.

But the Clarets are keen to generate £30m and with this in mind, a move may be unlikely in the final hours of the window, with the clubs far apart on his valuation.

Burnley will want to retain Maxime Esteve

Esteve has been a crucial figure this season.

He has played a huge part in the Clarets' excellent defensive record - and it would be a blow for Parker to lose him now.

Losing him could have a season-defining effect, so the Lancashire side will be glad that the offer is far off their valuation.

If Spurs had matched or come anywhere near their valuation, they would have had a difficult choice to make.

But even then, it would be worth keeping him, knowing that they wouldn't have had time to bring a replacement in.