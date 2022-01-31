Tottenham knocked back with transfer approach to Middlesbrough

Tottenham have seen two bids for right-back Djed Spence rejected by Middlesbrough, ESPN’s James Olley has reported.

Spence is currently on loan with another Championship side in the form of Nottingham Forest, where he has impressed with a series of strong performances this season.

That is something that has seen the 21-year-old linked with a number of Premier League clubs this month, including Tottenham, Arsenal and Leeds.

Now it seems as though it is Tottenham who have made the first move to try and sign the wing-back, albeit unsuccessfully.

Have any of these 25 former Middlesbrough players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 25 Britt Assombalonga? Yes No

According to this latest update, Spurs have had two bids rejected for Spence, both of which fell short of ‘Boro’s £15million valuation of the player.

It is now thought that Spence will remain on loan with Forest until the end of the season, at which point he set to move to a new club away from ‘Boro.

Exclusive: #thfc have had two offers rejected for Middlesbrough's Djed Spence, currently on loan at Forest. Bids were last week & fell short of Boro's £15m valuation. Barring a late change, Spence will stay put & move to new club in summer. Story (14.24): https://t.co/n6Hs3s6R60 — James Olley (@JamesOlley) January 31, 2022

As things stand, there are 18 months remaining on Spence’s contract with Middlesbrough, securing his future at the club until the end of next season.

The Verdict

This is certainly an interesting stance for Middlesbrough to take with regards to Spence.

If Tottenham’s bids are not up to their valuation, then you could ordinarily understand them being rejected, given ‘Boro are under no pressure to sell this month, due to Spence’s contract situation.

However, by rejecting those bids, they are doing Nottingham Forest a favour, since it means he now looks set to be staying on loan at The City Ground until the end of the season.

Given both Forest and Middlesbrough are currently battling for promotion to the Premier League, you wonder if that could backfire on ‘Boro in the next few months, given how good Spence had been for Forest.