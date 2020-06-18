Tottenham keeping tabs on West Brom contract rebel

West Bromwich Albion talent Nathan Ferguson is on the radar of Tottenham, who could reignite their interest in the full-back after scouting him during the first-half of the season.

Ferguson broke onto the scene at West Brom earlier in the 2019/20 season and impressed initially under the management of Slaven Bilic. However, doubt has consistently surrounded the future of the youngster and a new contract hasn’t been agreed.

He seemed destined for a move to Crystal Palace, but that deal fell through, leaving Ferguson to allow his contract at The Hawthorns to run down ahead of the summer of 2020.

QUIZ: Can you name these 13 hidden ex-West Bromwich Albion players?

1 of 13 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Gabriel Tamas Marek Cech Craig Dawson James Morrison

And, Football Insider’s latest update confirms that Tottenham could still be a destination for the 19-year-old, despite the fact that Palace remain in the driving seat to sign the player.

Ferguson made his debut for the Baggies in their 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest on the opening day of the 2019/20 season, and since then he’s gone on to make a further 20 Championship appearances and score one goal, which came in a 2-0 victory over Queens Park Rangers.

It has been reported that the contract situation surrounding the youngster means he could be snapped up for as little as £4m this summer.

The Verdict

As the summer draws closer, more and more speculation will surround the future of Ferguson.

Ferguson is on his way out of West Brom and it has been a disappointing situation for the Baggies, but some exciting opportunities await the player, whether that’s at Tottenham or Crystal Palace.

The fee, for Spurs in particular, is a bargain and you wouldn’t be surprised to see even more Premier League clubs sniffing around the teenager.

Thoughts? Let us know!

Missing football!? There’s still plenty of Spurs discussion going on in the Vital Tottenham Forum! Click here to get involved!