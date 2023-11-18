Highlights Jobe Bellingham has been a key player for Sunderland, starting all 16 league games this season and contributing with goals and assists.

Tottenham Hotspur are keeping a close eye on Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham, according to Football Insider.

The 18-year-old wasn't one of the first names on the teamsheet at Birmingham City last weekend, with John Eustace only giving him a limited number of opportunities to shine despite how promising he is.

With this, it came as no surprise that he moved on during the summer window, although it may have surprised some that he moved to a league rival, with Blues seemingly happy to sell to the Black Cats.

How has Jobe Bellingham got on at Sunderland?

Bellingham moved to a Sunderland side that were and still are under the stewardship of Tony Mowbray, who has an excellent track record of developing young players.

Being responsible for bringing the likes of Tyrhys Dolan and John Buckley through to the first team at Blackburn Rovers, he has continued to be a real asset for youngsters at the Stadium of Light, with Chris Rigg already having the chance to shine at 16.

Bellingham, however, has been an even more integral figure, starting all of their 16 league games this term and registering three goals and one assist in the process.

Scoring a brace against Rotherham United during the early stages of the season, he added another goal to his tally against his former side Birmingham, and is developing very nicely with all the game time he's getting for the Wearside club.

First taking an interest in the England youth international back in January, Spurs have regularly sent out scouts to keep an eye on him ahead of a potential approach for the player.

The length of his contract is undisclosed, but it has been reported that his deal at the Stadium of Light won't expire until the summer of 2027, which would put the Black Cats in a very strong negotiating position if bids did come in for him in January.

Should Jobe Bellingham be open to a move to Spurs?

Bellingham is currently competing in a team that's fighting for promotion and that must be exciting for the player, so he should be focusing on his current side at the moment.

At this stage, he seems to be doing that and with the player winning plenty of game time, he shouldn't be desperate to move on.

He could potentially win some first-team minutes at Spurs, but Ange Postecoglou probably won't be afraid to leave him out of his first-team plans if he isn't ready to play in the Premier League.

And with this in mind, a move to the English capital probably isn't wise at this stage.

A move to the top flight would be tempting - but moving on again so quickly would be a mistake.