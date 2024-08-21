Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney has been watched by Tottenham Hotspur in the opening weeks of the 2024-25 season, as the north London outfit consider a potential transfer swoop.

Hackney has started the new campaign superbly, and was unlucky to be denied a stunning goal by Derby County's Josh Vickers on Saturday.

However, reports from TBR Football's Graeme Bailey have stated that Spurs are scouting the 22-year-old, who has three years left on his contract at the Riverside Stadium.

Spurs have been interested in the young midfielder for a while, but this latest development shows an acceleration in their admiration, with Michael Carrick desperate to avoid any late upsets to his side's summer window.

With Premier League football on offer, it could be hard for Middlesbrough to deny Hackney a move if Ange Postecoglou's side do submit a bid, however it is very early days in this saga.

Hayden Hackney is a vital part of Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough squad

The additions of Aidan Morris, Micah Hamilton and Tommy Conway have gone down a treat in Teesside, but fears of losing a key player like Hackney could quickly dampen the mood.

Born in Redcar, the 22-year-old is a product of Middlesbrough's academy, and after breaking into the first-team on a consistent basis in the 2022/23 season, he has gone on to make over 70 appearances for the club.

He has played every minute of Boro's opening two league games in the new Championship campaign, and was excellent against Swansea City in gameweek one, helping his side to a 1-0 win.

As a defensive midfielder, Hackney's job is to scoop up anything that falls in front of the defence, and create new attacks from deep.

Nevertheless, Hackney is more than competent going forward, and has been a key reason behind Boro's recent success, scoring four goals and picking up four assists in his first two full league seasons.

According to Bailey, Middlesbrough are concerned over a late move for the midfielder, and with the window slamming shut on August 30, there is not a lot of time left to find a replacement.

Hayden Hackney's 2023/24 Championship Stats (As Per SofaScore) Appearances 21 Goals 1 Pass Success Rate 88% Tackles per Game 1.7 Balls Recovered per Game 7.1 Dribble Success Rate 52% Duel Success Rate 47%

Middlesbrough may have to brace for late Hackney and Emmanuel Latte Lath interest

Although there has been a vast number of incomings throught the door at the Riverside in the last couple of months, there are still fears over the losses of other individuals.

Emmanuel Latte Lath has been targeted by Wolverhampton Wanderers, as well as AS Monaco, RB Salzburg and VfB Stuttgart in recent weeks, as per Tutto Mercato Webb.

The striker was superb in his first season in England in 2023/24, scoring 16 goals in 30 Championship games as Middlesbrough finished 8th.

Rav van den Berg is another linked with a move away from the north-east, but, despite interest from Anderlecht, he looks likely to stay with Carrick's side this summer.

Nevertheless, keeping Hackney out of the hands of Premier League sides is a priority. Yet, with scouts from not only Tottenham but also Nottingham Forest, West Ham United and Wolves watching him, it could only be a matter of days before he does make a move.