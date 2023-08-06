Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse.

West Ham United, seeking a replacement for Declan Rice, have also shown interest in Ward-Prowse.

Ward-Prowse, who is 28 years old and in the prime years of his career, should only consider a move if he is guaranteed regular game time.

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to enter the race for Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse, according to a report from the Daily Star.

Spurs have already dipped into the EFL market a couple of times this summer, securing a £40m move for James Maddison following Leicester City's relegation from the Premier League.

They have also recruited promising defender Ashley Phillips from Blackburn Rovers, with the teenager having a bright future ahead of him if he can get a decent amount of game time under his belt.

But they may not be done just yet, with Ward-Prowse seemingly in their sights.

The Saints' captain played for his side against Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night and provided the assist for Che Adams' winner at Hillsborough - but it's unclear whether he will remain at St Mary's beyond the end of the summer window.

He did more than enough to put himself in the shop window last term ahead of this winner, registering 11 goals and five assists in 45 competitive appearances and proving to be a real asset in the top flight once again during the 2022/23 campaign.

Who else is interested in James Ward-Prowse?

West Ham United have been heavily linked with the 28-year-old, already having bids rejected as they seek a replacement for Declan Rice.

With the latter making the £105m move to Arsenal, this should give David Moyes the license to spend a decent amount on the Saints midfielder if he wishes to.

The Irons may have to pay £40m to lure the player away from St Mary's and considering they have probably received a sizeable amount of the Rice fee up front, they may be able to afford to bring Ward-Prowse to the London Stadium and sign a couple of other targets.

Russell Martin's side have the license to demand a big fee for the midfielder because of the fact the player still has three years left on his contract, having signed a five-year deal back in 2021.

Although that deal has provided him with financial stability for the long term, it may reduce his chances of making a move away from the south coast before the end of the summer window, with Tino Livramento's likely sale to Newcastle United potentially allowing the Saints to take an even tougher stance on their captain.

Should James Ward-Prowse make the move to Tottenham?

Spurs already have some decent central midfield options at their disposal and with this in mind, Ward-Prowse needs to seek assurances about the amount of game he's going to get if he's allowed to negotiate a deal with Ange Postecoglou's side.

If he isn't going to start most games, then he needs to reject this potential move to the English capital because he should be playing every week.

At 28, he's arguably in the peak years of his career and it would be a massive shame if a player of his quality was sat on the bench for a decent chunk of the next two years.

He should definitely be aiming to make a move back to the top tier though because he has shown that he belongs at the top level.

If he isn't going to be guaranteed regular starts at a top-flight club though, he should be prepared to spend the rest of the current campaign at St Mary's.