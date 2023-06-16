Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have opened talks with Robin Kock over a potential move this summer.

According to 90min, the Premier League sides have held discussions with the player’s representatives to discuss a possible transfer switch.

A number of top flight clubs hold an interest in the Leeds United defender following the club’s relegation to the Championship.

Who is interested in signing Robin Koch?

Brentford, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest are all also reportedly interested in the centre back.

Leeds signed the German from Freiburg in the summer of 2020 following the club’s promotion to the Premier League.

The 26-year-old reportedly cost £11.5 million, but could now depart after three years at Elland Road.

Leeds have yet to receive a concrete approach for the player, but an exit this summer is looking possible based on the number of clubs circling around his future.

Koch has been a key figure at the back for Leeds, making 36 appearances in the league last season.

The team finished 19th in the top flight table despite bringing Sam Allardyce in as manager in the closing weeks of the season, ending the club’s three year-stint in the Premier League.

Does Robin Koch have a future with Leeds United?

Relegation to the Championship will threaten the likelihood of him remaining at Elland Road.

The defender has earned praise for his performances for Leeds, and has earned plenty of top flight experience during his time with the club.

It is unclear whether the German has a release clause in his current contract, meaning it is still unknown what kind of fee Leeds will be looking for in order to agree to a sale.

Koch could be just one of many departures from the Yorkshire club this summer, with speculation surrounding a number of first team players.

Should Leeds United cash-in on interest in Robin Koch?

If Leeds can recoup the £11.5 million fee that they paid to sign the defender, or perhaps even earn a small profit, then the club should take advantage of this interest.

However, if these clubs look to low-ball Leeds then perhaps holding onto him would be the smarter option.

A release clause would make things simpler for any purchasing clubs as it would remove the need to negotiate with the Championship side, but it has yet to be confirmed that one exists in Koch’s contract.

The centre back could be key to Leeds’ chances of promotion next season, but he may also pursue a top flight move if concrete interest does arrive in the coming weeks.