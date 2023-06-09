Tottenham have joined Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea in keeping tabs on talented West Brom youngster Jamal Jimoh.

Who is Jamal Jimoh?

The 16-year-old may not be well-known to fans as he is understandably yet to make his mark on the first-team. However, those who follow the Baggies’ academy know that he is a real talent.

As well as impressing for the development sides, Jimoh has also represented England at youth level and is seen as one of the top central midfielders in the country at his age.

Worryingly for Albion, it appears many others are aware of the teenager, as TEAMtalk revealed that Spurs are the latest club to show a serious interest in the player, along with Chelsea and the two Manchester clubs.

They state that Spurs have been tracking Jimoh for the past year, and they’re now ready to make a move to bring him to the capital.

More academy frustration for West Brom

Unfortunately for Albion, due to the age of Jimoh, they are vulnerable to losing the midfielder this summer, although Spurs, or any other club will need to agree compensation for the player if he was to join.

However, the Baggies know more than most that you don’t get the true value of these youngsters when they do move on, and, if Jimoh does depart, he will be the latest to make the move from Albion to a bigger club.

The likes of Louie Barry, Tim Iroegbunam, Finn Azaz and Lino Sousa are just some of the exciting academy players who have decided to leave the West Midlands outfit before they got to the age where they would be in consideration for the first-team.

West Brom’s long-term plans

Moving forward, this is something that Albion will need to address. It’s well documented that another year in the Championship is going to cause problems financially for the club, with fans understandably livid at the way the club is operating under the owner.

But, as that happens, there will be a reliance on young players coming through, so it’s a real blow that they could lose another talent here. Although, the one positive is that it does show they keep producing talent, so those in the academy are clearly doing a good job.

Of course, from Jimoh’s perspective, you can understand why he may want to take this opportunity, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up, and how his career plays out.