Tottenham join growing list of admirers monitoring Nottingham Forest man

Tottenham are the latest club to monitor Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson ahead of the summer transfer window.

The forward has enjoyed a fantastic breakthrough year with the Reds, starring for Steve Cooper’s side as they push to win promotion to the Premier League.

Johnson has managed 15 goals and nine assists so far, which has understandably meant he has caught the eye of several top-flight clubs.

The likes of Brentford, Arsenal and Newcastle are among the clubs who have been credited with an interest in the past, and the Telegraph have now revealed that Spurs are keeping tabs on the 20-year-old.

They claim that the Londoners have sent scouts to check on Johnson at different stages this season, although it’s unclear whether they will go in with a bid for the player in the summer window.

Spurs are also known to be keen on Johnson’s Forest teammate Djed Spence, so they are sure to be watching as Cooper’s side push for promotion over the coming weeks.

Forest are currently fifth in the table with five games to play.

The verdict

In truth, this is no real surprise, as Johnson’s form has been exceptional this season and you would imagine that many Premier League clubs have done the same.

The reality is that if Forest don’t go up, they will be unable to keep hold of the attacker, who is certainly ready to make the step up to the top-flight.

So, it’s a big month ahead for the East Midlands outfit but they will be confident that they can win promotion with the way they’re playing right now.

