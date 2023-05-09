Tottenham Hotspur sent scouts to watch Sheffield United star Iliman Ndiaye in action against Preston North End last month, a report from the Daily Mail has revealed.

The 23-year-old recorded a goal and an assist in a superb 4-1 victory against the Lilywhites, with the Blades on fire that day despite the fact they had already been promoted by then.

With his performance against Ryan Lowe's men in mind, the Senegal international may not have done his chances of securing a Bramall Lane exit any harm this summer.

The Blades have been promoted which could reduce the chances of other sides signing him, but his contract expires next summer and United's owner Prince Abdullah will be desperate not to lose the young forward for free.

How has Iliman Ndiaye performed this season?

Recording 14 goals and 11 assists in 46 league appearances during the 2022/23 campaign, he has proved to be a key cog in the Blades' machine as they managed to hold their nerve and seal second place.

Both Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie have been on fire at times this season, with the former's consistency shining through.

He has also been an incredibly reliable figure, appearing in every one of the Blades' league games this season, recording 52 appearances in all competitions for his club and also going to the World Cup with Senegal.

He started against England in the last 16 of that tournament - and even managed to grab himself an assist at the tournament against host nation Qatar.

Everton's interest

Fabrizio Romano revealed last month that the Toffees were continuing to keep an eye on him after having a £25m (plus add-ons) bid rejected during the January transfer window.

Whether they can secure a summer move for Ndiaye will surely depend on whether they can remain in the Premier League - and they boosted their chances of remaining afloat with a superb victory against Brighton yesterday.

The player is also attracting interest from Italy according to Romano.

Would a switch to Spurs be a good one for Iliman Ndiaye?

Many people will be looking at Spurs in disdain at the moment considering how disastrous parts of their season have been.

They failed to thrive under Antonio Conte and struggled massively under Cristian Stellini too, so they will need to get some positive results on the board between now and the end of the season to make themselves an attractive club to come to again.

If Ndiaye is to make the switch to the English capital, he needs to be guaranteed regular starts because that will give him the best chance of fulfilling his potential.

That would mean he would either need to play in an advanced midfield role or alongside Harry Kane up top. That would be an excellent experience for him but he needs as much playing time as possible.

It would be tempting for the Senegal international to reject this move if the opportunity came up because he knows that he will be one of the first names on the teamsheet under Paul Heckingbottom next season.