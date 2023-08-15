Despite being one of the favourites to head back to the Premier League at the first time of asking this season, Leeds United are finding it difficult in the early stages of the 2023-24 campaign - with off-field matters not helping them whatsoever.

The Whites have picked up just one point out of a possible six out of their first two Championship fixtures, but they have been hampered not only by significant injuries but also seemingly wantaway players refusing to feature.

First-team players such as Liam Cooper, Patrick Bamford, Junior Firpo, Stuart Dallas, Sam Greenwood and Crysencio Summerville are all currently sidelined, and the revelation last week that Wilfried Gnonto had refused to play against Shrewsbury Town in the EFL Cup created a further issue for new head coach Daniel Farke that he didn't need.

Gnonto made the same move before Leeds' eventual defeat against Birmingham City in league action on Saturday, and Luis Sinisterra appears to have done the same after Farke refused to comment as to why he was unavailable against the Blues.

It meant that Farke was depleted with his attacking options, and in the situation of Gnonto he has seemingly made it very clear he wants to depart Elland Road after just one season with the club.

What is Wilfried Gnonto's current situation at Leeds?

Leeds issued a statement last week revealing that they are now holding an internal investigation into Gnonto's conduct, but have made it clear publicly that the 19-year-old will not be sold this summer, with no relegation release clause affecting the pint-sized attacker like some of his other team-mates.

Everton have had a £15 million bid turned down earlier in the transfer window, according to a report from the Daily Mail, but they remain keen to sign the Italy international despite Leeds' stance and the fact they've already signed a wide player from the West Yorkshire outfit this week in Jack Harrison.

The Toffees have fresh competition though for Gnonto's services in the form of one of their Premier League rivals.

Who are rivalling Everton for Wilfried Gnonto's services?

According to Rahman Osman of London World, Tottenham Hotspur are now in the running to sign Gnonto, although they are still behind Everton as they are just keeping tabs on developments for now as they weigh up whether to make a move or not.

Spurs have landed a windfall in the last few days with the departure of talisman Harry Kane to Bayern Munich, which is set to boost their coffers to the tune of £86 million, and whilst Gnonto isn't a natural out-and-out striker, he would add a versatile presence in the attacking areas.

Gnonto scored just the twice for Leeds in his debut Premier League season in 2022-23, but he has a high ceiling and a lot of potential with 12 caps already gained for the Italy national team.

It remains to be seen though if Leeds will stick to their public stance of not selling Gnonto though, or if they are privately facilitating a move for the teenager away from the club for the right price for money that could be re-invested into Farke's squad.