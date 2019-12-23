Tottenham join Aston Villa in race for exciting Championship star

According to the print edition of the Sunday Times, Tottenham are set to battle Aston Villa for the signing of highly-rated Brentford playmaker Said Benrahma.

The Bees midfielder has been excellent so far in the current campaign and he has built on what was a very impressive season last time around for the 24-year-old.

He’s become one of the Championship’s best players in recent times and his attacking play has allowed Brentford to challenge with some of the top teams in the division.

Tottenham now become the latest side to be linked with the player, with Spurs set to battle another Premier League side in Aston Villa – who were vying for the player’s signature throughout the summer.

Jose Mourinho has recently come into the club and will have had his own ideas on who he wants to bring in, and Benrahma should take it as a huge compliment to be linked with a club who are plying their trade in the Champions League.

Can you get 100% in this Brentford quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Brentford opened their season at home to Birmingham City - what was the score? 0-0 1-1 1-0 Brentford 1-0 Birmingham

The Verdict

Benrahma is a very good player, but the feeling is that he is a bit inconsistent throughout the season. If he could continue to have an impact in the majority of the games over a season then he’d be ready for a move to a club like Tottenham, but at this point it would be a surprise.

Brentford should do everything they can to try and keep him, especially over this Christmas period as they know that the way the season is going, they may not have a better chance of getting into the Premier League.

Aston Villa’s interest in the player doesn’t seem to go away, and with Dean Smith knowing the player very well, it would not be a surprise to see him join the Premier League side.