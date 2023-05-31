Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Harvey Barnes from Leicester City this summer, according to a report from The Sun.

It is understood that Spurs are also keen on securing the services of Barnes' Leicester team-mate James Maddison.

As per the Daily Mail, Leicester will be unwilling to part ways with Barnes or Maddison unless they receive a £40m fee for both players this summer.

Barnes' current deal with the Foxes is set to run until 2025, and thus the club will be in no rush to cash in on him despite their relegation to the Championship.

Leicester's nine-year stay in the top-flight was brought to an end last weekend.

While the Foxes were able to secure a 2-1 victory over West Ham United at the King Power Stadium, Everton also claimed maximum points in their meeting with AFC Bournemouth.

Leicester ended the term two points adrift of Sean Dyche's side.

Who has recently been linked with Leicester City's Harvey Barnes amid Spurs' interest?

As per this aforementioned report, Newcastle are believed to be the main contenders to Spurs for Barnes' signature.

The Magpies could also challenge Spurs in their pursuit of Maddison.

According to the Express & Star, Barnes is a target for Aston Villa.

Villa sporting director Johan Lange is a fan of Barnes, who is on the club's transfer shortlist.

Meanwhile, a report from The Guardian has suggested that West Ham United will be targeting a move for the England international this summer.

Will Harvey Barnes leave Leicester City this summer?

With the Foxes set to participate in the Championship later this year, it would be somewhat of a surprise if they are able to retain the services of Barnes in the upcoming transfer window.

The winger has demonstrated during his career to date that he is more than capable of making a difference in the Premier League, and thus Spurs' interest is understandable.

During the 2022/23 campaign, Barnes managed to find the back of the net on 13 occasions for Leicester in the Premier League, and also chipped in with one assist at this level.

In terms of his overall top-flight record, the 25-year-old has been directly involved in 60 goals in 146 appearances.

Leicester ought to stick to their current £40m valuation for Barnes as by forcing a potential suitor to pay this fee, they could use some of the money gained from this sale to reinvest in their squad ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.