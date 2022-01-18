Tottenham join Arsenal and Leeds United in transfer chase for Championship player in excellent form

Tottenham Hotspur are the latest club to join the race for Middlesbrough wing-back Djed Spence.

According to Sky Sports, the North London club are interested in bringing the player currently on loan at Nottingham Forest to the club.

The Mirror reported that rivals Arsenal are interested in bringing the player to the Emirates. Spence featured and impressed during Forest’s shock 1-0 win over the Gunners in the FA Cup Third Round in early January.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is said to want to improve his side in that position. With Emerson Royal yet to convince the Italian completely, Spurs are looking to add some competition for the ex-Barcelona player.

However, any deal that involves Spence this month must not be completed until the end of the season.

This is due to the fact that he has already been registered with two clubs for this campaign, which is the maximum a player can achieve in a given season.

Spence has also reportedly received interest from Leeds United, according to yesterday’s Sky Sports transfer tracker.

Forest are currently 10th in the Championship table. Since the appointment of Steve Cooper in September, they have climbed the table from the very bottom.

Cooper’s side won their most recent game against Millwall to create a five point gap between the sides. Up next for Forest is a home game against bitter rivals Derby County on January 22.

The Verdict

Nottingham Forest will be glad that Spence cannot be registered with another club this season, which means he should be able to complete the season with the Reds.

Spence has been a key figure in Cooper’s side as they have risen up the table. If they are going to compete for the play-off places then they will need Spence to remain with the club.

That Spence is already being linked with the likes of Arsenal and Spurs shows how highly rated he is, and if he can continue to perform at this level then those clubs will be pushing to complete this move ahead of their rivals.