Tottenham are monitoring Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall ahead of the summer window after his impressive season in the Championship with Leicester City.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall excels for Leicester City

The 25-year-old had been involved in the first-team for the past few years, but the Foxes’ relegation to the Championship has allowed him to emerge as a main man at the King Power Stadium.

Given more freedom in Enzo Maresca’s stylish side, Dewsbury-Hall has been outstanding in helping Leicester to third in the Championship, scoring 11 goals and registering 13 assists, as well as playing a key role in the way they play.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall transfer latest

Unsurprisingly, his performances this season have attracted attention from clubs in the top-flight, and it was reported in January that Brighton and Arsenal were keeping tabs on the player.

However, it appears they could have competition for his signature, as TalkSPORT has revealed that Spurs are showing an interest in the Leicester man.

“Tottenham are the latest club tracking Leicester star Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. Leicester rejected offers from Brighton during the January transfer window but the Foxes face being forced to cash in on their academy poster boy.

“Tottenham are looking for midfield reinforcements with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg expected to depart at the end of the season, and they have a good relationship with the Foxes having signed James Maddison last summer.

“The £45m-rated Dewsbury-Hall, who is under contract until 2027 and has been on Leicester’s books since he was an eight-year-old schoolboy. Brighton also retain their interest in Dewsbury-Hall.”

Leicester City’s financial situation

Normally, the contract length would give the Foxes all the power when it comes to negotiating with clubs and deciding his future.

But, Leicester’s situation is complicated by their well-documented financial issues, with the club recently announcing losses of almost £90m for the 22/23 financial year.

As a result, they’re expected to face a points deduction if they win promotion to the Premier League, and there could be further issues down the line.

So, there are fears that the club will have to cash in on a player before June 30th, and Dewsbury-Hall is the obvious candidate in terms of bringing in a substantial fee.

Of course, if Leicester fail to win promotion then there will be a need to balance the books as they prepare for another year outside the top-flight. Plus, Dewsbury-Hall will feel he is capable of playing in the Premier League, meaning a sale is inevitable if Leicester fall short over the next six weeks.

Leicester City’s promotion push

This seems as though it will be something to watch when the season finishes, but, for Dewsbury-Hall, the only focus is on winning promotion.

Championship Table (As it stands April 3rd) Team P GD Pts 1 Ipswich Town 40 33 87 2 Leeds United 40 44 86 3 Leicester City 39 42 85 4 Southampton 38 25 74

After a recent wobble, the 3-1 victory against Norwich City last time out felt massive for Leeds, and it’s in their hands to get a top two spot with seven games to go, even if they are currently third in this tense promotion battle.

Next up for Leicester is a home game against Birmingham City, with Dewsbury-Hall certain to start.