‘Tottenham is the most attractive move,’ ‘Better suited to West Ham’ – Where’s best for Swansea City star? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Swansea City centre-back Joe Rodon is a man in demand.

Premier League pair Tottenham and West Ham United are keen on acquiring the services of the 22-year-old, as the domestic transfer window remains open until next Friday.

But where would be best for the Welshman?

The team here at FLW have their say….

Alfie Burns

In my mind, Tottenham is the most attractive move, but there’s got to be doubt surrounding Rodon getting games under Jose Mourinho.

At Chelsea, Manchester United and everywhere else he’s been, the Portuguese has never been too keen on leaning on players of Rodon’s ilk regularly.

With that in mind, I think West Ham could be good for the Swansea man.

They’ve proved with Jarrod Bowen that they aren’t afraid to put faith in players coming out of the Championship, with the former Hull man repaying that faith now in the Premier League.

I think either would represent a solid move for Rodon, but if it’s regular football he wants, East London looks his best bet.

Ned Holmes

This is an interesting one.

Long term you’d have to see that Tottenham are the more attractive option given the size of the club and what they’re battling for.

But opportunities look as though they may be hard to come by in north London given the options Jose Mourinho has, with Eric Dier, Davison Sanchez, Japhet Tanganga, and Toby Alderveireld all at the club on long-term deals.

With that in mind, West Ham would be the more appealing move with this season in mind as you feel Rodon would be challenging for a starting XI place straight away.

A move to Spurs and a loan-back to Swansea seems the ideal move, in my eyes.

Jacob Potter

I think he’d be better suited to West Ham.

I was surprised to hear of Spurs’ interest in his services, as I’m not convinced that he’d be getting anywhere near enough game time on a regular basis.

West Ham are much more likely to be able to offer him regular minutes in the Premier League, as David Moyes has already shown that he’s willing to make changes to his side on a more frequent basis.

The Hammers already have some strong options in defence themselves though, and Rodon would have to be at his best to force his way into the starting XI if he was to sign for them.

But given his age, he could be an excellent addition to the West Ham team for the future, and it’ll be interesting to see which club he pursues a move to before the summer transfer window closes in the coming weeks.