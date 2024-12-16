Preston North End youngster Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile is reportedly attracting interest from Tottenham Hotspur, Ipswich Town and Nottingham Forest.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, the 18-year-old has admirers in the Premier League as we approach the January transfer market.

The forward has yet to make his senior debut at Deepdale in competitive action, but he has a growing a list of clubs eyeing a possible move in the future.

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the teenager, who joined Preston in 2021 after a spell with local Liverpool-based side Huyton Juniors, having only move to England the year prior from Sao Paulo, but how long can they keep hold of him amid top flight interest?

Preston North End starlet wanted at Tottenham, Nottm Forest & Ipswich Town

Rodriguez-Gentile is already on the radar of major Premier League clubs given the excitement surrounding his potential.

Spurs, Ipswich and Nottingham Forest have all been mentioned as potential next destinations for the youngster.

The Argentine has a contract with Preston until the summer of 2026, meaning there is no immediate need for the Championship side to cash in when the January window opens next month.

However, the opportunity to move to the top flight could be an alluring one for the exciting young prospect.

Spurs have gained a reputation in recent years for buying younger players, including signing the likes of Djed Spence, Joe Rodon, Archie Gray and Jack Clarke from the Championship, with others like Lucas Bergvall emerging in Ange Postecoglou's side as well.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest and Ipswich are also competing in the top flight, and the former even finds themselves in the mix for European qualification this season.

It remains to be seen what stance Preston would take if an official approach is made for Rodriguez-Gentile in the new year, particularly given his lack of game time in Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

The teenager was handed a chance in pre-season by Ryan Lowe in 2023 after netting against non-league side Bamber Bridge in a youthful l ine-up, linking up with the senior players in Spain to score against Gibraltan outfit Bruno's Magpies, and then when they returned to English shores, he also scored against Ipswich.

His form before the season began led to Rodriguez-Gentile making the first six matchday squads of the campaign in all competitions, but the forward was never handed his debut by Lowe, and has remained in the under-21's and under-19's since Heckingbottom's arrival in August.

First coming to neutral football fans' attention in December 2022 when firing five goals past Rotherham United in a FA Youth Cup clash, the South American starlet was at it again earlier this month in the same competition as the Lilywhites youngsters smashed Liverpool 4-1 at Deepdale - Rodriguez-Gentile netted a goal and assist in that victory to send PNE into round four.

Rodriguez-Gentile interest will be a test of Preston North End's resolve

Preston have yet to give Rodriguez-Gentile a breakthrough into the first-team squad and he is already attracting Premier League interest, which shows that he has a level of talent that could be unlocked elsewhere.

If the Championship side want to convince him to stay long-term, then Heckingbottom may have no choice but to start using him in the team - even if physically he doesn't look ready to be competing in the hustle and bustle of the Championship.

A graduation into the first-team could be the only thing that convinces Rodriguez-Gentile to stay, as PNE are unlikely to be able to offer him a pathway to the top flight, nor can they compete financially when it comes to a potential pay package with the Premier League competition.

It’s clear that he’s an exciting talent, but the lack of time left on his deal could force Preston into making a decision on his future sooner than they were hoping to, and interest from Spurs in particular could be a head-turner for the striker.