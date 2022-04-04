Tottenham in pole position to sign West Brom player this summer

Tottenham Hotspur are currently seen as the favourites to secure the signing of Sam Johnstone this summer.

The West Brom goalkeeper’s contract expires at the end of the season and it looks unlikely that he will sign a new deal with the Baggies.

Regardless of West Brom’s league status for next season, Johnstone seemingly has his mind set on leaving the Hawthorns in the summer.

According to Football London, Spurs are extremely keen on bringing the Preston-born player to the club.

Tottenham’s managing director of football Fabio Paratici likes to scour the free agent market and is keen to add Johnstone to the squad.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte is said to be looking for a back-up option for Hugo Lloris in the squad, with Johnstone currently their front running choice.

West Ham have been linked with a move for the Manchester United academy graduate, but Spurs have taken pole position in the race to secure his signature.

Johnstone has been with the Baggies since making the move in 2018 from Man United.

He has been an integral part of the squad since his arrival, cementing his position as the number one choice goalkeeper throughout his time at the club.

That includes 34 appearances this season as Steve Bruce’s side chase a play-off place.

West Brom are currently 12th in the Championship table following a 1-0 defeat to rivals Birmingham City on Sunday afternoon.

That has left the Baggies eight points adrift of the top six with seven games left to play this campaign.

The Verdict

Tottenham would be a glamorous move for Johnstone to make, but he would be firmly second choice at the club.

Lloris is the club captain at Spurs and will be difficult to displace in the squad.

However, Spurs are likely to be playing in Europe next season where he may find himself given a chance to prove himself.

As he will be a free agent, this will also likely be a big money move on his part as he could command a larger signing-on fee, which makes this move a no-brainer for Johnstone.