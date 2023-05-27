Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are both monitoring Peterborough United defender Ronnie Edwards, as we exclusively revealed.

A number of clubs, including Spurs and the Hammers, have been watching Edwards for some time as his reputation continues to grow following his impressive displays.

Who is Ronnie Edwards?

Edwards first established himself as a regular in the Posh first-team last season, making 38 appearances in all competitions as his side were relegated from the Championship.

The 20-year-old has remained an integral part of the team this season, featuring 44 times in all competitions as Darren Ferguson's men were beaten in the League One play-offs by Sheffield Wednesday.

Following their failure to win promotion, Posh could be vulnerable to losing some of their prized assets, and it is not the first time Edwards has attracted attention from elsewhere, with Stoke City said to have been interested in January.

Edwards' potential is underlined by the fact he has been capped by England at youth level and has just been included in the squad for the U20 World Cup this summer.

There is no doubt that Edwards is destined to play in the Premier League, but a switch to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium would be the wrong move for him at this stage of his career.

Why should Edwards snub Spurs?

Edwards is playing regular football for Posh in League One and this is far more beneficial for his development than sitting on the bench for Spurs.

He is unlikely to receive much game time for Spurs immediately, but even if he was handed an opportunity, there would be question marks over whether it would be the right environment for him.

Spurs have hugely underperformed in a turbulent season which has seen three different managers take charge of the team and there is no guarantee their problems will be fixed next season, with no decision yet on Antonio Conte's replacement and uncertainty over the future of star striker Harry Kane.

They will likely experience a transitional season under the new manager next campaign and continued failure will create a hostile atmosphere at the club, which would not provide the conditions for a young player such as Edwards to thrive.

The struggles of the likes of Joe Rodon and Djed Spence should act as a warning to Edwards as the pair have been unable to make an impact at Spurs since their moves from the EFL and currently both find themselves out on loan at French side Rennes.

If Spurs can begin to move in the right direction, then it could be an exciting long-term move for Edwards, but the club are in turmoil currently, and it is difficult to see any imminent improvement.

Edwards has an incredibly promising career ahead of him, but he must avoid the temptation of a move to Spurs this summer.