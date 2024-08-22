Manor Solomon - Tottenham Hotspur's Israeli international winger - is a reported target for Leeds United as they try to replace Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter.

YEP have identified Solomon as a player that the Whites are said to be considering at this point in the window.

The attacking midfielder, who tends to play out wide on the left wing, suffered a season-ending knee injury last September, but he was involved with Spurs during pre-season.

The departure of the aforementioned Leeds attacking pairing may have netted the club £65 million, but it also left them with one hell of a job to do to find their replacements before the transfer window closes on August 30th.

Between them they supplied just under 50 direct goal contributions in the previous campaign. No matter how much money you have to spend, there's no guarantee of that level of production being replicated.

Georginio Rutter & Crysencio Summerville's 23/24 direct goal contributions Player Goals Assists Georginio Rutter 6 15 Crysencio Summerville 19 9 Total 25 24 Stats taken from Sofascore

Many options have been talked about. Sunderland's Jack Clarke has been mentioned, but the Black Cats want £25 million for the Leeds academy graduate, according to TEAMtalk.

Eredivisie wide players Carlos Forbs and Calvin Stengs were reportedly enquired about by Daniel Farke's side, but there are stumbling blocks with these prospective moves - one much bigger than the other.

Forbs may cost upwards of £20 million as Ajax paid Manchester City £17.3 million for him last summer, and a 20% sell-on clause was included in the deal, while Stengs is flatly unavailable, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post's (YEP) Joe Donnohue.

Burnley's Manuel Benson is also on the seemingly growing list of creative players that the Whites are targeting too.

But more options are still around, and Leeds are looking to the Premier League for their next potential move.

Manor Solomon identified as Leeds target

Solomon was an unused substitute in Tottenham's last three friendlies before the start of the new campaign, and he didn't feature in the squad that faced reigning Championship titleholders Leicester City in their first game of this Premier League season, suggesting that Ange Postecoglou may be open to letting him go.

His preference, if he is to move, is to stay in England, as per YEP, and Elland Road could present that opportunity for him.

Leeds are also reported to be considering Hungarian international Roland Sallai as another potential option to add creativity to Farke's team. He represented his country in Euro 2024, assisting the goal that knocked Scotland out of the competition.

Manor Solomon would be a great signing for Leeds

The last Championship season showed the power of having Premier League-level players in the second tier: it usually takes you to the top, if not near it.

The 25-year-old's record in the top flight may not be massively deep in terms of experience, but his effectiveness has been proven.

Even in his injury-halted campaign last time out, he provided two assists in five appearances for Spurs. The season before that, for Fulham, he scored four goals in 19 appearances, in which he only started in as many games as he found the back of the net.

Assuming health with him is not easy, and that's where some hesitancy may come into the thinking on this one, but Solomon is definitely above the quality required to be a Championship footballer.