Tottenham Hotspur transfer twist as new right-back linked amid Djed Spence interest

Tottenham have spent the entirety of the summer transfer window so far eyeing up a move for Djed Spence from Middlesbrough and it has looked like a deal is close to completion in recent weeks.

A report earlier today even suggested talks were progressing well ahead of a move. However, another article from Sport in Spain is suggesting that Spence isn’t the only right-sided player that Spurs have on their list and that they are currently leading the race for Dodo too.

The player currently plies his trade for Shakhtar Donetsk and there appears to be plenty of interest in him from across Europe this summer. There are big teams in Spain, Italy and England all believed to be keen to snap up his signature and there could be a transfer tug-of-war to land him during the offseason.

The report though suggests that Tottenham are the side in the Premier League that are leading the pack for his signature – and that means he could either be joining Spence at Spurs or could perhaps be another option or target for the club in a case a deal doesn’t work out.

Either way, it looks like they are juggling plenty of options for new players on that right flank.

That could be a boost and a blow for Middlesbrough. Spence is a solid player that the club would no doubt love to keep in the Championship – but with Chris Wilder having targets of his own now, he could use the funds from a sale to buy some of the names that he wants instead.

Dodo had only 14 league appearances for his side last season but looked impressive when he did play. He helped Donetsk to the league title during the campaign and also bagged four assists along the way – showing that he is well capable of producing in defence and attack as Spence is.

Tottenham then could end up with TWO new right-sided signings this offseason – unless they are considering Dodo instead of Spence. That much is unclear though.

The Verdict

Dodo, if a deal can be done on the cheap, could be a very solid option for Spurs if he was to sign – but it surely won’t rule out a deal for Djed Spence too.

Considering how far along talks with the Middlesbrough man seem to be – and the fact that the Premier League side have been keen to sign him since as far back as January – it would be a real surprise to see them sign someone else instead of him when they have been tailing him for so long.

Instead, it looks more likely that they could end up with both if Tottenham are in fact leading the pack for Dodo. If a deal is done for relatively cheap too, then they could simply alternate who they use on the right and it would certainly make them much stronger on that right flank.

A deal for both then wouldn’t be unlikely – but Spence not heading to Spurs would be a massive surprise now, even amongst this new interest. Middlesbrough though might hold out some hope that a deal could be off – although they would likely love the money that his sale would present, so they could sign some of their targets this offseason.