Tottenham Hotspur set to make last-minute transfer decision regarding Millwall loanee

Tottenham Hotspur could be preparing to recall Troy Parrott, according to London News Online.

The Spurs starlet is regarded as one of the hottest prospects in North London right now and is tipped for an incredibly bright future with the club.

As part of his development the 18-year-old was sent out on loan to Millwall as a way of getting regular first team football, however this has proved harder to come by than many thought.

While an ankle injury disrupted his start to life at the Den, the striker has been limited to just seven starts in the Championship for the Lions, with the frontman yet to find the back of the net in all competitions.

Of course Spurs would be concerned by the lack of action, and according to Richard Cawley of London News Online, it seems that the Premier League club are looking into the possibility of moving him on.

Cawley wrote: “There is also a chance that Tottenham could recall Troy Parrott.

“The Republic of Ireland international is not featuring regularly.

“Spurs are likely to want the striker to go straight out again on loan – probably to a League One club – before they countenance cutting short his Den stay.”

The Verdict

Millwall can hardly be surprised that Tottenham Hotspur may look to move Troy Parrott on.

The young striker simply hasn’t showed his best form during his time at The Den and so it makes sense for the player to move on to find first team opportunities elsewhere.

Whether this will force the Lions back into the market remains to be seen, but it’ll certainly a significant loss for the second half of the season.