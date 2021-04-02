Tottenham Hotspur set to make decision on winger currently on loan at EFL club after injury update

Tottenham Hotspur are set to recall Jack Clarke from his loan spell with Stoke City after the winger picked up an achilles injury according to Football Insider.

Clarke signed on loan for the Potters back in January, and has gone on to make 14 appearances in total for the club, but it appears as though his days are numbered at the bet365 Stadium.

The 20-year-old is yet to score for Stoke City, but has been on hand to provide two assists in his time with the club so far. It is claimed by Football Insider that Clarke’s achilles injury should keep him sidelined for six weeks, which would rule him out for the remainder of this year’s campaign.

He has found regular game time hard to come by in the starting XI though, with the former Leeds United youngster making just six league starts for the club.

Stoke are currently sat 11th in the Championship table, and are ten points adrift of the play-off positions, as they head into their final eight matches of the 2020/21 season.

The Potters have won just two of their last seven matches in all competitions this term, but will be hopeful of building on a win over Derby County before the international break.

Clarke’s Stoke City team-mates are set to return to action on Good Friday, as they take on Bristol City at Ashton Gate, in what is likely to be a closely-fought battle between the two teams.

The Verdict:

This will be a frustrating injury blow.

Clarke has impressed me when he’s featured for Stoke’s first-team, and I think he will have learnt a lot in his loan spell with the Potters.

To have that spell cut short through injury will be irritating for all parties involved though, as Stoke boss Michael O’Neill would have been keen to have him available for their play-off push from now until the end of this year’s campaign.

Spurs will be hoping that his injury isn’t as bad as first feared, and that he can get back to his best when he does eventually return to action.