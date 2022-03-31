Tottenham Hotspur weighing up transfer move for 22-year-old EFL player

Tottenham Hotspur have been alerted to the potential signing of Oxford United central defender Luke McNally, as per a report from Football Insider.

The 22-year-old, who arrived at the Kassam Stadium back in January 2021, has featured regularly for the U’s this season, accumulating 21 starts in the third tier.

The report states that Tottenham’s interest has been upped as a result of an unnamed club submitting a £2 million bid for the young defender.

The Premier League outfit have been monitoring him recently but are now expected to increase their interest by sending scouts to watch him more regularly.

Proceeding to mention Oxford’s stance, the report says that Oxford are likely to cash in, should a suitable offer come to fruition, with the League One outfit welcoming a bidding war.

The verdict

McNally has been mightily impressive for the U’s this season, and there is no surprise to see interest given the ability he has shown and the undoubted potential he has.

Possessing the physicality and athleticism needed in a central defensive position, McNally is also an excellent passer of the ball and is a composed figure when in possession and bringing the ball forward.

Given that a seven-figure bid has already been made, coupled with Spurs’ heightened interest, it would appear that more clubs will join the race as the summer nears.

Whilst this update is flattering and exciting for McNally, there is still a large enough chunk of the season left to play, with the young defender hoping to help deliver promotion at Oxford.