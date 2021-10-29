Tottenham Hotspur remain interested in transfer move for West Brom star

Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur are still monitoring West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone as a potential replacement for Hugo Lloris in the summer, according to The Independent.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side’s interest in the 28-year-old shot-stopper was first reported by Football Insider at the end of last month, with a range of top-flight sides looking at a potential move for him in the last few months.

Arsenal, Manchester United and West Ham were the three sides said to be monitoring the England international’s situation at The Hawthorns in the summer with his contract running out in 2022, although it was only the latter that made a formal bid to recruit him in the previous window after the Baggies’ relegation back to the Championship.

Quiz: Do you know what club these 28 ex-West Brom players are playing at now?

1 of 28 Conor Gallagher Crystal Palace Leeds United Wolves Norwich City

Southampton have since joined the race for his signature, although it remains to be seen whether this is an attractive move for Johnstone with the Saints only sitting four points above the drop zone as things stand.

However, Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side’s chances of recruiting him have been boosted by news that talks in the West Midlands over a contract extension have stalled, with the 28-year-old tipped to be in the Premier League next season with or without Valerien Ismael’s men after seemingly becoming England’s second-choice goalkeeper.

He faces competition from the likes of Aaron Ramsdale, Nick Pope and Dean Henderson though ahead of next year’s World Cup – and a move to the Premier League may boost his chances of retaining his current place in the Three Lions’ squad.

But he’s not the only goalkeeper on Tottenham’s wishlist, with Napoli’s Alex Meret, Real Sociedad’s Alex Remiro and Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez also on their shortlist.

The latter is reported to be Spurs’ preferred option, although the possibility of recruiting Johnstone for a cut-price deal in January or for free in the summer could be tempting for officials in North London.

The Verdict:

These links to Johnstone will continue until he puts pen to paper on a new deal, so this retained interest will come as no surprise to West Brom supporters who saw him impress in the Premier League last term.

Without doubt, the 28-year-old is a goalkeeper worthy of the top flight but he has improved under Ismael this term with his style of play, adapting well and adding different aspects to his game.

This will increase his valuation, but there’s little chance of the Baggies receiving a fee they would ideally want for him with his contract expiring in less than 12 months and they will also be wary about changing their goalkeeping midway through the season with how risky that could be.

It wouldn’t be as risky if they lost a first-choice player in another position and weren’t competing for promotion back to the Premier League, so you can see the Championship side retaining him until the summer.

There’s every chance he will sign a new deal at the end of the season if the Baggies secure their return to the top tier – and it’s a strategy officials at The Hawthorns may be relying on. It would be a big risk with a potentially massive reward if they can get him tied down.