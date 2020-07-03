Tottenham Hotspur register interest in 12-goal EFL ace

Tottenham Hotspur have expressed an interest in signing QPR midfielder Ebere Eze, as per reports from GiveMeSport.

Eze has endured a hugely impressive individual campaign in the Championship, and is likely to attract interest from plenty of high-profile clubs this summer.

The 21-year-old has scored 12 goals and registered eight assists in 42 appearances this season, and is on course to hit 15 goals and register double figures in assists before the end of the campaign.

The likes of Crystal Palace, Newcastle United and West Ham United have been linked with moves for Eze, whose contract in West London expires at the end of next season.

Spurs are also believed to be interested in Eze, and have now expressed an interest in signing the London-born playmaker.

Sources have told GiveMeSport that Spurs ‘love’ the way the 22-year-old plays, and Jose Mourinho is said to be an admirer of the player.

The Verdict

Eze looks likely to leave QPR this summer, especially with the London club set for another season in the Championship.

The playmaker is a class act and he would fit seamlessly into life in the Premier League, and I can’t see the step up being a problem at all.

QPR may as well look to cash in for a big fee this summer, rather than potentially lose him for nothing next summer.