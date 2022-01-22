Tottenham Hotspur rebuffed in attempt to recruit Championship prospect

Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur have had a £200,000 offer rejected for Peterborough United full-back Benjamin Mensah, as per a report from Football Insider.

The teenager has made six senior appearances for the Posh since his arrival from Aston Villa’s academy, with all of them coming in the EFL Trophy as he participated in the competition for the senior side during the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons.

He is yet to appear for Darren Ferguson’s men this term – but there’s been no shortage of interest in his signature from Spurs who have now gone ahead and launched a formal bid for his services, one that has been rebuffed by the second-tier side who are reported to be holding out for a higher fee.

Quiz: Can you name which club Peterborough United signed these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28 1) Bali Mumba Norwich Brentford Watford Bournemouth

It remains to be seen whether Mensah will get another senior call-up by Ferguson, with his current side still in the FA Cup after beating Bristol Rovers earlier this month, though the fact they aren’t competing in the EFL Trophy anymore may harm his chances.

A loan could be in the offing for the Italian-born defender because of these lack of opportunities – but he will take great comfort in seeing 18-year-old Ronnie Edwards playing regularly – foreshadowing the faith manager Ferguson may show in Mensah if he can step up to the plate.

Spurs haven’t been afraid to purchase players from the EFL in recent years with Ryan Sessegnon and Jack Clarke both being poached by the north London outfit.

However, it remains to be seen whether they will continue their pursuit of the 19-year-old.

The Verdict:

Mensah should go down one of two paths here as he faces real uncertainty.

He should either ask for a long-term contract at the Weston Homes Stadium to deter other sides from coming in for signature – or he needs to make a move away.

All this noise surrounding his future may not be helping him at the moment as he tries to break his way back into the first team at Peterborough – and this moment in time – it would surely be beneficial for his long-term future if he remains at his current club.

He may have the chance to utilise more advanced facilities and with that, enhance his performance levels, but the prospect of him breaking his way into the first team at Spurs in the coming years is minimal despite his talent.

Clarke and Sessegnon’s failures to establish themselves as regulars should serve as a warning to the teenager, though he may seek the advice of Adler Nascimento who left the second-tier outfit to join Crystal Palace in the summer.