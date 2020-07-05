Tottenham Hotspur plotting transfer swoop for Wigan Athletic duo

Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing a double transfer swoop for Wigan Athletic pair Joe Gelhardt and Jensen Weir according to The Sun.

The Latics are struggling financially after being placed into administration recently, which means that some of their upcoming young talents could be sold in the summer transfer window.

Paul Cook’s side are currently sat 16th in the Championship table, and will be hoping they can bounce back from a 3-0 defeat to Brentford at the weekend as soon as possible.

Gelhardt has caught the eye with some impressive performances this season for the Wigan senior side, and has made 18 appearances in total this term.

The forward has also been attracting transfer interest from Everton according to The Sun, although it remains to be seen as to which club are leading the race to land his signature.

Whilst Weir is wanted by Brighton and Hove Albion as well, so it seems as though Wigan are going to have a tough battle on their hands to keep the pair at the club heading towards the 2020/21 campaign.

Wigan return to action on Wednesday, when they take on QPR, in a game they’l be confident of picking up three points from.

The Verdict:

Wigan will be fighting a losing battle to keep hold of their pair I fear.

Gelhardt in particular has really impressed me this season, and I think it’s only a matter of time before he leaves the club after catching the eye with some impressive showings to date.

The Latics have recently been placed into administration, which will be worrying to see for the club’s supporters, but the future of the club is what matters most, so they might have to cash-in on some of their young and upcoming prospects.

It’s a hugely frustrating situation for the Championship side.