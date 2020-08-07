Tottenham Hotspur player set to make decision on future amid Championship interest

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Luke Amos is set to sign for either QPR or Middlesbrough according to The Athletic’s Charlie Eccleshare.

Amos spent last year’s campaign on loan with QPR, and made 35 appearances for the Hoops as they finished 13th in the Championship table.

But it appears as though the 23-year-old doesn’t have a long-term future with Spurs, and he’ll be set to make a decision on which club he’ll sign for ahead of the 2020/21 season.

QPR will be quietly confident that they can win the race to land Amos’ signature on a permanent basis, having had him on loan as part of Mark Warburton’s squad last term.

He’s clearly made a good impression with the Hoops as well, and it remains to be seen as to how much any potential deal would be worth to sign the Spurs man.

Whereas as Middlesbrough will be looking at adding some much-needed quality to their team ahead of the new season, after a forgetful season in the Championship recently.

Boro narrowly avoided relegation into League One after Neil Warnock guided them to safety in the second-tier, and he’ll be hoping he can make the necessary additions to his squad ahead of the new league campaign.

The Verdict:

I think he’ll head to QPR.

He made a positive impact whilst with the Hoops, and you would imagine that they’ll be the frontrunners to land his signature ahead of Middlesbrough.

It’ll be interesting to see what fee is involved in the deal, as Spurs won’t be allowing him to leave cheaply, as he’s still at a relatively early stage in his senior career.

He’d be an excellent addition to either QPR or Middlesbrough ahead of the new season.