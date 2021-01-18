Tottenham Hotspur player seals temporary exit to join promotion chasing EFL side

Portsmouth have made an exciting addition to their ranks with the loan signing of Tottenham Hotspur’s Harvey White.

The 19-year-old has joined for the rest of the current campaign and will bolster Pompey’s squad for their promotion push, as they currently sit third in the League One table.

White made his first-team breakthrough for Spurs this season, coming off the bench in a Europa League clash with Ludogorets back in November, and made his first start last week in the 5-0 victory over non-league Marine.

The club clearly feel as though White is ready for his first proper stint in senior football though as he has been a force to be reckoned with in under-23’s football, scoring three times and assisting a further seven goals in 11 Premier League 2 games (transfermarkt).

White is naturally a midfielder, but he’s also equally adept at playing as a left-back, which is an area that Kenny Jackett has been looking to bolster with former loanee Steve Seddon linked in the past few weeks.

There was interest there but White may have been brought in to play that role, and considering his assisting prowess for Spurs’ under-23 side he could easily be the one whipping in crosses now to John Marquis instead of it being Lee Brown.

But if it’s a midfielder Jackett wanted, then White will have to battle with a solid midfield duo in Andy Cannon and Tom Naylor for a starting spot, but Spurs would not have sent him out if he wasn’t going to get game-time in some capacity.

The Verdict

On the face of it this seems like a really exciting signing for Pompey.

White’s performances this season for the under-23’s impressed Jose Mourinho enough to give him a chance in the FA Cup, and if he’s good enough for Mourinho he will certainly be good enough for League One.

It’s also handy that he can play two different positions very comfortably – one of them being an area that Pompey definitely needed to strengthen – and with White’s crossing ability Marquis will surely be licking his lips for a constant good quality service, as well as set-piece threats in Sean Raggett and Jack Whatmough.